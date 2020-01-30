Bird flu scare in Bhitarkanika, samples collected for tests

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In the wake of bird flu scare in the State Capital, authorities on Wednesday began collection of wet faecal droppings and serum samples of migratory birds in and around Bhitarkanika National Park.

Additional District Vetezrinary Officer (Disease Control), Kendrapara, Dr Suresh Chandra Mishra said a team of veterinarians fanned out across the park and collected 120 serum samples from poultry farms and wet faecal droppings of 30 migratory birds. “The samples will be sent to the Animal Disease Research Institute (ADRI) at Cuttack initially and later to the High Security Animal Disease Laboratory in Bhopal,” he said.

The forest and veterinary officials also distributed leaflets and booklets among villagers near the park to create awareness on bird flu. Surveillance of migratory birds will be done by mobile veterinary units at Bhitarkanika, Satabhaya, Hukitola and other major habitats as large number of the avian guests have already arrived in the water bodies and mangrove forest of the park. Dr Mishra said the bird flu virus does not survive at temperatures above 39 degree Celsius due to which the disease is reported only in winter.

He said poultry farmers have been urged to approach the nearest veterinary dispensaries to get their birds vaccinated to prevent the viral disease. Besides, rapid response teams (RRTs) have been formed in all the blocks of the district. The teams will have as many as 22 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons (VAS), livestock inspectors, zilla parishad members and social workers as their members.

Close watch is being kept on migratory birds particularly bar-headed geese, Brahmani duck, plovers and pintails as they are prone to carry the H5NI strain of avian influenza.

If the avian influenza strain (H5N1) mixes with a human influenza strain, thereby producing a new strain, it could spark a human influenza pandemic. Pandemics typically cause great numbers of deaths and are also usually accompanied by significant social and economic disruption.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised all member States, including India, to monitor their animal population in case the H5N1 strain of avian influenza is detected, said Dr Mishra.

