Drinking water in all localities of Bargarh town by December

By Express News Service

BARGARH: All localities of Bargarh town will have access to piped drinking water supply by end of December this year.The localities will get piped water under ‘Augmentation of Water Supply to Bargarh Municipality’ project, launched by Chief Minster Naveen Patnaik on February 26 last year. It will benefit 1.1 lakh people of the town.

Assistant Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO), Bargarh Gunanidhi Pradhan said around 65 per cent area of the town has already been covered under the project. As part of the project, 15 km long pipelines are being laid across the town at an estimated cost of `2 crore.

Sources said the town requires 14.82 million litre water every day and the project will fulfill its needs for the next 15 years.

The piped water supply project comes under the Buxi Jagabandhu Assured Drinking Water to All Habitation (BASUDHA) scheme which is being undertaken in Bargarh district at a cost of `37.23 crore. A water treatment plant has been set up at Bargaon on the outskirts of the town and water is being drawn from the west canal of Bargarh under Hirakud dam project.

The project comprises a 15 MLD water treatment plant, 12.80 km water pipeline, 67.44 km distribution system, four elevated service reservoirs having a capacity of 4.15 million litre and four ground level service reservoirs having a capacity of 1.85 million litre.

The wait for piped water supply project covering the entire town has crossed a decade.The Chief Minister had laid the foundation stone for the project in 2009 at Bargaon and the work started in 2011. Although the time for completion of the project was 11 months, the firm left the work midway. Subsequently, another firm was engaged to complete the work.Prior to commissioning of the project, the town was getting water from Jeera river and deep bore wells spread across the town.