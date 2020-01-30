‘Excellence’ road for 101 schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN a belated but welcome move, the State Government has decided to develop 101 schools of the State as centres of excellence with introduction of English from elementary level.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday sanctioned `25 lakh for each of the school identified in all the 30 districts for development of soft infrastructure. He said required number of qualified teachers will be appointed in these schools to improve the quality of education and special attention will be given to personality development of the students.

The Chief Minister said Aadhaar seeding of students will be made compulsory in all the schools.

A week ago, the Government had announced to introduce ‘Spoken English’ from Class-I in all the schools and the new initiative will be taken up on a priority basis in the 101 schools.

Announcing a slew of measures, the Chief Minister has directed the School and Mass Education department for merger of schools having students enrolment of less than 20 with the nearest ones.

It has been decided to merge primary, upper primary and high schools with less than 20 students with the Government schools located within a radius of one km, two km and three km respectively.

The closure of these schools will help the Government tackle the teacher shortage problem in the State. Teachers and students of these schools will be shifted to nearby schools for which the Government will pay escort allowance of maximum `5,000 per student as per the Right to Education Act.

Earlier, the State Government had decided to shut down schools having less than 10 students on the roll.

Similarly, block grant, aided and newly aided schools having poor enrolment will be merged with the nearest Government schools and teachers working in those schools will deputed to nearest block grant and government schools as per requirement.

The student strength of block grant schools damaged in cyclone Fani will be assessed and wherever necessary further grants will be provided for repair and reconstruction.

The Chief Minister said that the School and Mass Education department will be covered under ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme and steps will be taken for issue of school certificates online.

