Fake certificate slur on 13 teachers

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: AS many as 13 more teachers of Ganjam district have allegedly used forged degree certificates to get jobs.Of them, four are posted as teachers in Khallikote, three in Polsara, two in Chatrapur, one in Aska and three in Kabisuryanagar, the All India Forward Block (AIFB) has alleged.

General Secretary of AIFB Ganjam unit, Samarjit Mohanty on Wednesday submitted the list of teachers to the District Education Officer and demanded departmental inquiry besides, legal action against them.

Citing a case, Mohanty said a lady teacher of Patharakata Primary School under Khallikote Block Education Office submitted the Plus Two certificate and marksheet to the office during her appointment. While her marksheet mentions first division, the pass certificate states that she scored second division. Despite this, she enrolled for BEd course which had affiliation from Utkal University.

Earlier the AIFB had submitted a list of 123 such teachers who got the appointment on the basis of fake documents. The inquiry into the fake teachers has slowed down, Mohanty alleged.

Last year, the District Education Office had filed police complaints against nine teachers after they were found to have submitted fake certificates. Subsequently, FIRs were filed against them. Their BEd certificates were found fake during verification by the Utkal University.