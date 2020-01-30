Home States Odisha

Fault in design delays bridge link to remote villages

Executive Engineer of the department, Kalipada Mahakud said the work on new design will begin after monsoon this year.

Published: 30th January 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Children crossing river Ret to reach their school I Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: EVERYDAY, children of Salpang, Dialbahali, Adesur, Bariguda and Tentulipunga villages have to cross waist-deep Ret river to reach Kankutru Primary School. Villagers too have to either cross the river or walk through hilly terrains to reach the gram panchayat or block office for work.

The villages located in the inaccessible Kankutru gram panchayat, mostly inhabitated by tribals, of Lanjigarh block, remain cut off throughout the year in the absence of roads or a bridge over Ret river. As a result, Government benefits including healthcare fails to reach the villagers. In case of emergency, they fail to avail the ambulance service.

Although construction of the bridge over Ret under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana was started three years back, it was discontinued after some preliminary construction due to design issues.

According to Rural Development department, the bridge construction work was handed over to a private agency after tender and an amount of `5.38 crore was to be spent on the project. Work started on September 4, 2017 and was scheduled to be completed by September,2019. However, after digging up the river bed, the workers refused to go ahead with the project.

Owner of the construction firm, Girish Singh said after digging, it was found that it was a rocky bed and the entire bridge design has to be changed. The original design was changed to ‘open foundation design’ and submitted to the department in May last year.

Executive Engineer of the department, Kalipada Mahakud said the work on new design will begin after monsoon this year.

