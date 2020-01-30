Govt orders probe into Ganjam bus accident

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the tragic road accident at Taptapani ghat in Ganjam district that left eight persons dead and 36 others injured. Over 50 persons were travelling in the vehicle.

As per norms, a joint inquiry involving Regional Transport Officer (RTO), police and representatives from road construction agency will be conducted to ascertain the cause of accident and fix responsibility.

Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said Chhatrapur RTO Sanjay Biswal has been directed to submit preliminary investigation report by Thursday following which necessary action will be taken and suggestions would be made.

“He has been asked to find out the causes that led to the accident and whether there was any signage or markings indicating the vulnerability. Documents of the vehicle and its condition will be probed while it will also be ascertained if the driver was in an inebriated state. Stringent action would be taken if laxity on the part of any Government official is found,” he assured.

Prima-facie reports suggest that the mishap took place as driver of the ill-fated bus failed to negotiate the curve prior to the small bridge near Palukkola due to dense fog.

“It appears the bus was moving at a high speed for which the driver lost control over the vehicle. There are guidelines on speed that the vehicles should maintain during dense fog conditions. The bus was definitely moving at a high speed. Had it stopped en-route and waited for the fog to clear, the mishap could have been avoided,” Behera said.

CM announces ex gratia

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief over the loss of life in the accident and wished speedy recovery of the injured passengers. He announced ex gratia of `2 lakh each to kin of deceased and free treatment for the injured.

“Ganjam Collector and SP have been directed to monitor the treatment of the injured. The State Government will bear the cost of their treatment,” a statement issued from the CMO mentioned.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan also condoled the death of eight passengers and prayed for speedy recovery of those injured.

Major bus mishaps in last 5 years

Jan 2, 2020

2 killed and 30 injured in head-on collision between a truck and bus near Bonth Chowk on NH-16 in Bhadrak

Dec 23, 2019

4 died and 6 injured in head-on collision between an SUV and bus on NH-55 in Angul

June 28, 2019

4 killed and 3 sustained critical injuries as bus rammed a truck

on NH-18 in Mayurbhanj

Nov 21, 2018

12 killed and 49 injured after a bus fell into Mahanadi river bed from a bridge near Jagatpur in Cuttack

Nov 12, 2018

3 died and 15 injured after a bus skidded off a hilly road and plunged into a gorge in Nabarangpur

Oct 24, 2016

5 killed and 40 injured when a private bus plunged 20-ft down from a bridge after hitting a motorcyclist near Tukuda on NH-55 in Angul

Sept 20, 2016

6 electrocuted and over 20 injured after a bus came in contact with a live wire at Bhuban in Dhenkanal

Sept 9, 2016

16 killed and 30 critically injured when a bus carrying them fell off a bridge in Angul

April 17, 2016

27 killed after a bus with 40 opera artists from Rourkela to Bargarh fell into a 300-ft deep gorge in Kailash valley of Deogarh district