Injection at drug store turns fatal for man

A 27-year-old man died after being administered Diclofenac painkiller injection at a medicine store here on Wednesday.

Published: 30th January 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 27-year-old man died after being administered Diclofenac painkiller injection at a medicine store here on Wednesday.

Amit Kumar Jena of Baulpur Patna village was prescribed the injection by Dr Ajit Kumar Tripathy, a retired Government medicine specialist, as he was suffering from body ache. Dr Tripathy had prescribed ROBI-D (Methocabamol Diclofenac) injection to Amit following which the latter visited a medicine store near the clinic.

A staff of the medicine store administered the injection and after around an hour, he complained of uneasiness and returned to consult Dr Tripathy. Amit was administered saline at the clinic and declared dead three hours after he was given the injection. However, Dr Tripathy stood by his prescription.

Sources said it is still unclear whether the injection was administered in IV or subcutaneous mode. Besides, the identity of the person who administered the injection too has not yet been ascertained.
Meanwhile, police sealed the laboratory which was functioning from the medicine store. An FIR has been lodged and probe into the matter is on.

