Juvenile among three held for gang-rape

By Express News Service

BALASORE: POLICE arrested three persons on Wednesday for their involvement in the gang-rape of a woman at Sainpada village in Raibania.

The accused are Das Marandi (21) and a juvenile, both residents of Sainpada, and Chandan Dalei(30) of Natabag village. The woman, a daily wager, and her co-worker had gone to Sainpada on January 17 to collect her wages. When the two were returning to their village, five persons detained them. They threatened the co-worker of dire consequences if he did not leave the spot. When he fled, they took the woman to an isolated place and gang-raped her.

The criminals also threatened the woman of killing her if she informed anyone about the incident. However, her co-worker informed people in his village about the accused and they helped the woman in filing a police case the next day.

During investigation, police arrested the three from their houses and further investigation is on to nab the rest two.

