Labour department comes under Mo Sarkar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Department has been included in the Mo Sarkar initiative.

Announcing this at an event in Lok Seva Bhavan here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed confidence that under Mo Sarkar, every worker coming to a public office would definitely return with a happy memory.

“I am glad that the Labour and ESI department is now under Mo Sarkar. It is a step forward in the empowerment of workers of our State at various levels,” Patnaik said.

The Mo Sarkar initiative has become a catalyst in strengthening the trust between Government and citizens. With rising accountability of the new model of governance, people have displayed better reliance on this new system. “Our flagship programme Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana has been guided by this philosophy to provide a kind of social security blanket to the workers. It has catered into the requirements of millions of labourers with various kinds of support, including education, marriage and maternity,” he added.

Labour and ESI Minister Susant Singh, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and 5T Secretary VK Pandian also spoke.