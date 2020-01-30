Home States Odisha

Labour department comes under Mo Sarkar

Labour and ESI Minister Susant Singh, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and 5T Secretary VK Pandian also spoke.

Published: 30th January 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launching ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme at Saheed Nagar police station in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Also seen are DGP B K Sharma, Secretary, 5T, V Karthikeyan Pandian and Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launching ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme at Saheed Nagar police station in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Also seen are DGP B K Sharma, Secretary, 5T, V Karthikeyan Pandian and Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Department has been included in the Mo Sarkar initiative.

Announcing this at an event in Lok Seva Bhavan here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed confidence that under Mo Sarkar, every worker coming to a public office would definitely return with a happy memory.

“I am glad that the Labour and ESI department is now under Mo Sarkar. It is a step forward in the empowerment of workers of our State at various levels,” Patnaik said.

The Mo Sarkar initiative has become a catalyst in strengthening the trust between Government and citizens. With rising accountability of the new model of governance, people have displayed better reliance on this new system. “Our flagship programme Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana has been guided by this philosophy to provide a kind of social security blanket to the workers. It has catered into the requirements of millions of labourers with various kinds of support, including education, marriage and maternity,” he added.

Labour and ESI Minister Susant Singh, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and 5T Secretary VK Pandian also spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mo Sarkar
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp