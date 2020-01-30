Learner licence process to go paperless from February 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: From February 1, the applicants for learner licence will not have to submit photocopies of any supporting documents before proceeding for the test. The move is aimed at making work in all the RTO paperless under the State Government’s 5T policy.

Informing about the decision, Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman State Transport Authority, Sanjeeb Panda said “The applicants will have to carry original documents and blood group report to the RTO for verification. They can upload documents of age and address proof on Parivahan Sewa and the data will be stored on NIC platform. They will not have to carry the photocopies of these documents henceforth.”

An applicant will have to only mention blood group in the application form and there is no need to upload the report online, he added. However, the applicants will have to carry all those original documents, which they have uploaded/submitted while filling the LL form.

“If an applicant uploads Aadhaar card then he/she will not have to produce separate documents for address and age proof. But, the Aadhaar card needs to have date, month and year of an applicant to fulfil the criteria of age proof,” Panda said. If a document satisfies the address criteria only then the applicant will be directed to upload an age proof, he added.

“The process for filling driving licence application is same. An applicant will have to carry the printed copy of driving licence slot booking to driving testing track till automated driving test facility is introduced,” Panda said.

Meanwhile, STA officials said between September last year and January 27, about 9,62,334 LL have been issued and over 3.77 lakh applications are still pending. Similarly, 2,65,470 driving licence have been issued and over 1.98 lakh applications are pending across the State.