Home States Odisha

Learner licence process to go paperless from February 1

The move is aimed at making work in all the RTO paperless under the State Government’s 5T policy.

Published: 30th January 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic police, driving licence

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: From February 1, the applicants for learner licence will not have to submit photocopies of any supporting documents before proceeding for the test. The move is aimed at making work in all the RTO paperless under the State Government’s 5T policy.

Informing about the decision, Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman State Transport Authority, Sanjeeb Panda said “The applicants will have to carry original documents and blood group report to the RTO for verification. They can upload documents of age and address proof on Parivahan Sewa and the data will be stored on NIC platform. They will not have to carry the photocopies of these documents henceforth.”
An applicant will have to only mention blood group in the application form and there is no need to upload the report online, he added. However, the applicants will have to carry all those original documents, which they have uploaded/submitted while filling the LL form.

“If an applicant uploads Aadhaar card then he/she will not have to produce separate documents for address and age proof. But, the Aadhaar card needs to have date, month and year of an applicant to fulfil the criteria of age proof,” Panda said. If a document satisfies the address criteria only then the applicant will be directed to upload an age proof, he added.

“The process for filling driving licence application is same. An applicant will have to carry the printed copy of driving licence slot booking to driving testing track till automated driving test facility is introduced,” Panda said.

Meanwhile, STA officials said between September last year and January 27, about 9,62,334 LL have been issued and over 3.77 lakh applications are still pending. Similarly, 2,65,470 driving licence have been issued and over 1.98 lakh applications are pending across the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RTO
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp