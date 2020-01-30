Home States Odisha

LoP to CM: Provide land for dist guest houses in Puri

Naik said guest houses/bhawans or any other accommodation at low cost should be provided to devotees by the State Government.

Published: 30th January 2020 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Pradipta Kumar Naik urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to provide land for construction of guest houses in Puri town for pilgrims of each district.
In a letter to the Chief Minister, Naik said “Devotees from different districts of Odisha frequently visit Puri for darshan of Lord Jagannath and during festive occasions like Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra, Kartik Purnima, Dola Purnima, Nagarjuna besa, Suna besa, Tila Saptami and other occasions, poor people are unable to get a shelter at Puri for which they are facing a lot of problems.”

Naik requested Naveen to allot half acre for each district in Puri town in the name of the district concerned in the lines of State guest houses at Delhi. Recently, Naik had urged Naveen to declare total ban on sale and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food along ‘Bada Danda’.

