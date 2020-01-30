Home States Odisha

Minister pedals to office

The distance between his official residence near Unit-VI Hospital and Loka Seva Bhavan is not more than two km but his efforts have drawn praise from many.

Published: 30th January 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 10:32 AM

Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi on Wednesday took everyone by surprise as he ditched his luxury car and pedalled to Loka Seva Bhavan in a bid to reduce pollution and save fuel.
As he manoeuvred his way through Loka Seva Marg to reach his office at about 11 am, he drew surprised glances from commuters and office goers. The Minister said he would continue the practice till end of Budget Session of the Assembly.

“I decided to come to office on bicycle as my driver did not reach on time. Now I am determined to cycle all through the Assembly session and also to Loka Seva Bhavan except rainy days. Cycling to work is environmentally friendly and healthy way of commuting,” Panigrahi said.

The distance between his official residence near Unit-VI Hospital and Loka Seva Bhavan is not more than two km but his efforts have drawn praise from many. He also acknowledged those who greeted him after his arrival at office riding the bicycle.

“People commuting shorter distance should opt this as the practice could be a small contribution for the protection of environment, health fitness and austerity measures,” added Panigrahi.

