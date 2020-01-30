Home States Odisha

One elephant dies and another hurt as speeding truck hits them in Odisha's Dhenkanal district

Locals alleged that though elephants usually cross the highway through this route, there isn't any underpass here and there was no forest official seen at the spot to guide the herd .

Published: 30th January 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Elephant death

Body of the elephant calf stuck under the wheels of the truck. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: An elephant calf was killed and another injured after the two were hit by a speeding truck on NH 55 near Podapada in Dhenkanal district early on Thursday morning.

The mishap occurred at about 5.30 am when a herd of elephants was crossing the national highway. The injured elephant ran away into the forest after being hit by the truck.

Locals alleged that though elephants usually cross the highway through this route, there isn't any underpass here and there was no forest official seen at the spot to guide the herd.

"Three elephants were crossing the highway when the speeding truck hit them. While a female elephant ran away after being hit, the calf came under the wheels of the truck. It died on the spot. Driver and helper of the truck fled the spot immediately after the incident," said an eyewitness.

Movement of vehicular traffic was disrupted on Dhenkanal-Angul-Sambalpur highway as several vehicles remained stranded on both sides as hundreds of people gathered at the spot.

Dhenkanal DFO BP Acharaya confirmed that the elephant was run over by a truck and another injured. A broken tusk has already been recovered from the spot. Efforts are being made to clear the highway and further investigation is on, he added.

Though the spot is nearer to Hindol forest range, it comes under Gadasila section that is about 12 km away. Locals alleged the elephant remained stuck under the wheels for over three hours as no forest official responded to calls.

On August 22 last year, three elephants were mowed down by a speeding iron rod laden truck on NH 20 near Balijodi in Keonjhar district.

