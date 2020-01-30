Home States Odisha

ORERA notice to real estate firm

General secretary of Federation of Odisha Apartments Associations Bimalendu Pradhan said real estate firms must register their project before offering to sell or advertise it for the buyers.

Published: 30th January 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) has registered a suo motu case against a firm for violating provisions under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

The regulatory authority in a notice issued to the Assotech Sungrowth Abode LLP stated that the firm released advertisements and put hoardings for sale of the Assotech Pride Project (Phase-I) at Rudrapur without obtaining registration certificate from it. “This amounts to violation of section 3 punishable under u/s 59 of RE (R&D) Act, 2016,” the notice stated.

The section 3 of the Act states that no promoter shall market, book, sell or invite persons to purchase any plot, apartment or building in any manner in any planning area without registering the real estate project with the regulatory authority established under the Act.

The promoter, who contravenes the provision of section 3, will be liable to a penalty which may extend up to 10 per cent of the estimated cost of the project as determined by the authority, the Act states. The regulatory authority also asked the firm officials to appear before it on February 17 and show cause as to why the Assotech wouldn’t be penalised.Officials of the firm couldn’t be reached for their comment.

General secretary of Federation of Odisha Apartments Associations Bimalendu Pradhan said real estate firms must register their project before offering to sell or advertise it for the buyers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ORERA
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp