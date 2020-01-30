ORERA notice to real estate firm

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) has registered a suo motu case against a firm for violating provisions under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

The regulatory authority in a notice issued to the Assotech Sungrowth Abode LLP stated that the firm released advertisements and put hoardings for sale of the Assotech Pride Project (Phase-I) at Rudrapur without obtaining registration certificate from it. “This amounts to violation of section 3 punishable under u/s 59 of RE (R&D) Act, 2016,” the notice stated.

The section 3 of the Act states that no promoter shall market, book, sell or invite persons to purchase any plot, apartment or building in any manner in any planning area without registering the real estate project with the regulatory authority established under the Act.

The promoter, who contravenes the provision of section 3, will be liable to a penalty which may extend up to 10 per cent of the estimated cost of the project as determined by the authority, the Act states. The regulatory authority also asked the firm officials to appear before it on February 17 and show cause as to why the Assotech wouldn’t be penalised.Officials of the firm couldn’t be reached for their comment.

General secretary of Federation of Odisha Apartments Associations Bimalendu Pradhan said real estate firms must register their project before offering to sell or advertise it for the buyers.