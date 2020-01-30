Home States Odisha

Paddy purchase delay irks Cuttack farmers

Farmers of Cuttack district have expressed displeasure over undue delay in procurement of kharif paddy.

Published: 30th January 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

paddy fields, farmers, paddy

Image used for representational purpose (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Farmers of Cuttack district have expressed displeasure over undue delay in procurement of kharif paddy.

A majority of mandis (paddy procurement centres) opened by the district administration in several blocks are expressing their inability to purchase paddy from farmers due to non-lifting by the rice millers tagged for the district.

Farmers issued online token are not able to sell their surplus paddy under the price support system on specified dates as mandis refused to accept their stocks due to non-availability of storage space.

“Paddy laden trucks, tractors and bullock carts are waiting for days near mandis to avoid the burden of extra transportation costs. In any case they have to shell out more towards transportation as they have to pay the vehicle halting charges,” said BJP Krushak Morchha general secretary Surath Biswal.
Many a times, the validity of the token expired and farmers waiting to dispose off their stock have to wait for a fresh token, he added.

Leading a delegation of Krushak Morchha to the office of the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Biswal said they apprised the situation to the administration and urged the ADM to take appropriate measures for smooth lifting of paddy.

Alleging preferential treatment in issue of token, Biswal claimed that farmers, who are known supporters of the ruling BJD, are getting maximum chances to sell their paddy while others are waiting endlessly for generation of their token.

“This is happening in all mandis. We have warned the ADM that the members of Krushak Morchha will be forced to hit the street if such preferential treatment will continue,” Biswal said. The delegation suggested the ADM to issue token to farmers at least seven days before the procurement of paddy by clearly mentioning the quantity of paddy each of the farmers have to bring to the mandis. This way the farmers will be save from paying extra transportation cost.

Biswal further alleged that the paddy procurement agencies are not paying the full cost of the paddy to the farmers. The agencies are keeping the cost of 4-5 kg of paddy on the pretext that the grains are not meeting the standard of fair average quality (FAQ), he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paddy
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp