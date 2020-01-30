Paddy purchase delay irks Cuttack farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Farmers of Cuttack district have expressed displeasure over undue delay in procurement of kharif paddy.

A majority of mandis (paddy procurement centres) opened by the district administration in several blocks are expressing their inability to purchase paddy from farmers due to non-lifting by the rice millers tagged for the district.

Farmers issued online token are not able to sell their surplus paddy under the price support system on specified dates as mandis refused to accept their stocks due to non-availability of storage space.

“Paddy laden trucks, tractors and bullock carts are waiting for days near mandis to avoid the burden of extra transportation costs. In any case they have to shell out more towards transportation as they have to pay the vehicle halting charges,” said BJP Krushak Morchha general secretary Surath Biswal.

Many a times, the validity of the token expired and farmers waiting to dispose off their stock have to wait for a fresh token, he added.

Leading a delegation of Krushak Morchha to the office of the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Biswal said they apprised the situation to the administration and urged the ADM to take appropriate measures for smooth lifting of paddy.

Alleging preferential treatment in issue of token, Biswal claimed that farmers, who are known supporters of the ruling BJD, are getting maximum chances to sell their paddy while others are waiting endlessly for generation of their token.

“This is happening in all mandis. We have warned the ADM that the members of Krushak Morchha will be forced to hit the street if such preferential treatment will continue,” Biswal said. The delegation suggested the ADM to issue token to farmers at least seven days before the procurement of paddy by clearly mentioning the quantity of paddy each of the farmers have to bring to the mandis. This way the farmers will be save from paying extra transportation cost.

Biswal further alleged that the paddy procurement agencies are not paying the full cost of the paddy to the farmers. The agencies are keeping the cost of 4-5 kg of paddy on the pretext that the grains are not meeting the standard of fair average quality (FAQ), he added.