Probe ordered into SCB patient death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das on Wednesday ordered a probe into the death of a woman patient in SCBMCH at Cuttack allegedly due to medical negligence.

Sources said Sabitri Sahoo of Barchana area in Jajpur district was admitted in Urology department on January 18. She suffered an infection in her hand as the bandage was not changed for over a fortnight and subsequently she died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

Her son Krushna Chandra Sahoo alleged that the infection got aggravated as the doctors did not attend and treat her properly. He also dialed Mo Sarkar toll free number several times to get his complaint registered, but to no avail. Krushna has lodged a complaint with Mangalabag police station citing medical negligence as the reason behind his mother’s death.

The Health Minister, who was in SCBMCH to review arrangements made for coronavirus cases, has asked the Medical Superintendent to probe in to the allegation and submit a report.

“It is an unfortunate incident. I have directed the hospital superintendent to conduct an inquiry and submit report within three days,” he added.

Meanwhile, police registered a case under sections 304 (a) and 506 of IPC. A team will visit the hospital on Thursday and inquire into the allegation, said a police official.