Home States Odisha

Road safety topic in Class X syllabus

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda here on Wednesday.

Published: 30th January 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to introduce road safety topic in Class X curriculum from the next academic session with an aim to sensitise youngsters on the fundamentals of traffic regulations and saving precious lives.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda here on Wednesday. “The School and Mass Education department was entrusted with the responsibility of preparing the study materials on road safety. It has been prepared accordingly and we have urged them to submit the topics so that those can be sent to the Centre for approval,” said Dr Meherda.

The initiative has come at a time when numerous lives are lost on the road in the State. Since the number of road fatalities has come down after implementation of amended Motor Vehicle Act, the authorities believe increased awareness level among children would help reduce accidents.

“The Education department will incorporate the topics once these are approved. Hope the initiative would help develop a road safety culture among children with good attitudes and skills, first as pedestrians or cyclists and later when they start driving,” he said.

The topics on road safety included information on how to use road, travelling on motor vehicle, road etiquettes, effects of drunk driving, use of cell phone while driving, road markings and signages, first aid and traffic rules.

It has also been decided to complete the process of identification of black spots within two months and initiate camera surveillance system on the stretch from Rameswar to Chandikhole under the Integrated Highway Management System to detect over-speeding, wrong side driving, theft of vehicles and driving without helmet.

The Commerce and Transport department has also decided to encourage good samaritans, who come forward for rescue operation or help accidents victims, and initiate highway patrol in all accident-prone stretches besides re-fixing the speed limit and putting signages.

“Decision has also been taken to develop truck terminals and conduct special audit of 193 vulnerable stretches. The State and District Road Safety Action plan would be revised and police would be provided adequate equipment for enforcement,” Dr Meherda said. The meeting was attended by officials from Works, Rural Development, Home, Health and Family Welfare departments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp