Road safety topic in Class X syllabus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to introduce road safety topic in Class X curriculum from the next academic session with an aim to sensitise youngsters on the fundamentals of traffic regulations and saving precious lives.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda here on Wednesday. “The School and Mass Education department was entrusted with the responsibility of preparing the study materials on road safety. It has been prepared accordingly and we have urged them to submit the topics so that those can be sent to the Centre for approval,” said Dr Meherda.

The initiative has come at a time when numerous lives are lost on the road in the State. Since the number of road fatalities has come down after implementation of amended Motor Vehicle Act, the authorities believe increased awareness level among children would help reduce accidents.

“The Education department will incorporate the topics once these are approved. Hope the initiative would help develop a road safety culture among children with good attitudes and skills, first as pedestrians or cyclists and later when they start driving,” he said.

The topics on road safety included information on how to use road, travelling on motor vehicle, road etiquettes, effects of drunk driving, use of cell phone while driving, road markings and signages, first aid and traffic rules.

It has also been decided to complete the process of identification of black spots within two months and initiate camera surveillance system on the stretch from Rameswar to Chandikhole under the Integrated Highway Management System to detect over-speeding, wrong side driving, theft of vehicles and driving without helmet.

The Commerce and Transport department has also decided to encourage good samaritans, who come forward for rescue operation or help accidents victims, and initiate highway patrol in all accident-prone stretches besides re-fixing the speed limit and putting signages.

“Decision has also been taken to develop truck terminals and conduct special audit of 193 vulnerable stretches. The State and District Road Safety Action plan would be revised and police would be provided adequate equipment for enforcement,” Dr Meherda said. The meeting was attended by officials from Works, Rural Development, Home, Health and Family Welfare departments.