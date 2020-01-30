Signature drive to hold hearing on JSW plant

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Villagers of Dhinkia on Wednesday organised a signature campaign to conduct a special Palli Sabha on February 15 to seek consent for the proposed JSW steel plant.

Last month, the State Pollution Control Board conducted a public hearing at Gadakujang last month temple for obtaining environmental clearance. Despite resistance from sections, the administration managed to obtain the consent of villagers. As per Orissa Gram Panchayat Act, it is mandatory for the Government to seek the consent of locals by conducting Palli Sabha. However, no Palli Sabha has been conducted so far, the villagers said.

On the day, hundreds of locals submitted a memorandum to Dhinkia sarpanch Kishore Parida for conducting Palli Sabha on February 15. As many as 621 of the total 2,935 voters of Dhinkia have given their consent for conducting the Palli Sabha.

“It is illegal to set up the JSW plant on Posco land. The State Government should have returned the land to people as no project could be set up within five years of its acquisition,” said Dillip Das, a villager.

Around 5,000 betel vine workers were rendered jobless due to dismantling of vines during land acquisition for Posco. The Government had decided to give sustenance allowance of `2,500 to each betel vine worker and 20 per cent of the compensation awarded to their respective vineyard owner. However, 99 per cent of the workers are yet to receive the allowance and compensation, he alleged.

Another villager Natabar Sethy said, “Without paying the compensation, JSW is planning to set up a steel plant,” he said.Sarpanch Parida said the matter will be discussed with the local Block Development Officer and a decision on conducting the Palli Sabha taken accordingly.