Home States Odisha

Signature drive to hold hearing on JSW plant

Villagers of Dhinkia on Wednesday organised a signature campaign to conduct a special Palli Sabha on February 15 to seek consent for the proposed JSW steel plant.

Published: 30th January 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Steel plant

Image of JSW Steel used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Villagers of Dhinkia on Wednesday organised a signature campaign to conduct a special Palli Sabha on February 15 to seek consent for the proposed JSW steel plant.

Last month, the State Pollution Control Board conducted a public hearing at Gadakujang last month temple for obtaining environmental clearance. Despite resistance from sections, the administration managed to obtain the consent of villagers. As per Orissa Gram Panchayat Act, it is mandatory for the Government to seek the consent of locals by conducting Palli Sabha. However, no Palli Sabha has been conducted so far, the villagers said.

On the day, hundreds of locals submitted a memorandum to Dhinkia sarpanch Kishore Parida for conducting Palli Sabha on February 15. As many as 621 of the total 2,935 voters of Dhinkia have given their consent for conducting the Palli Sabha.

“It is illegal to set up the JSW plant on Posco land. The State Government should have returned the land to people as no project could be set up within five years of its acquisition,” said Dillip Das, a villager.
Around 5,000 betel vine workers were rendered jobless due to dismantling of vines during land acquisition for Posco. The Government had decided to give sustenance allowance of `2,500 to each betel vine worker and 20 per cent of the compensation awarded to their respective vineyard owner. However, 99 per cent of the workers are yet to receive the allowance and compensation, he alleged.

Another villager Natabar Sethy said, “Without paying the compensation, JSW is planning to set up a steel plant,” he said.Sarpanch Parida said the matter will be discussed with the local Block Development Officer and a decision on conducting the Palli Sabha taken accordingly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JSW steel plant
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp