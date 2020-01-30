Villagers urge SP to withdraw ‘false’ cases

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Members of Kodingamali Surakhya Mancha on Wednesday requested the SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo to withdraw false cases registered against them. Cases were registered against three members of the outfit for protesting bauxite mining in Kodingamali mines last year. Submitting a memorandum to the SP on Wednesday, they said while the three members were released on bail in November last year, they continue to face harassment from police.

People of around 22 villages in Laxmipur, Dasmantpur and Kashipur blocks had been opposing exploration of minerals at Kodingamali bauxite mines, which was leased out by OMC to AP-based Mythri Infra company. Last year in July, they sat on strike for nine days demanding holding of Gram Sabha and Palli Sabha. As a result, mining was hit and following intervention of the then DIG and Collector, the strike was called off with an assurance that Palli Sabha will be held soon. The officials also assured not to take legal action against the agitators. However, Laxmipur police arrested three agitators in October and released them on bail a month later.