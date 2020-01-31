AHRCC to add 200 beds soon

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) will soon add 200 new beds to deal with the rising patient flow to the only Government-run cancer hospital in the State.The hospital presently has 281 beds. The new beds will be housed in the six-storey LINAC building which has been completed, said Director Prof Lalatendu Sarangi.

The hospital has also opened a full-fledged Palliative Medicine department with 10 beds to deal with cancer patients in terminal stages. “Palliative care has become a integral part of cancer care that focuses on relieving the acute pain and suffering of end-stage cancer patients. Terminal patients will benefit from the specialised treatment,” said Prof Sarangi.

It has also been decided to open Uro-Oncology department in the institute, which has been turned into a medical college since 2017 with opening of PG courses in Surgical Oncology and Gynecologic Oncology.

“There is no Uro-Oncology healthcare facility in Odisha. Opening of the department will facilitate teaching and treating cancer in urine related organs such as kidney, urinary bladder, prostate etc,” said Dean and Principal Prof Niranjan Rout.

The State Board of Allied Medical Science under DMET has also approved a course on Operation Theater (OT) Technician. The first in the State, OT course with five seats will help in meeting the shortage of manpower to manage OTs, said Prof Rout.