CCTVs to check crime in Dharamgarh  

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: As many as 30 close circuit cameras (CCTVs) will be installed in Dharamgarh town to check crime, said Minister of State for Home Dibyashanakar Mishra. Inuagurating the new Dharamgarh police station near Indravati Colony here on Wednesday, the Minister said these cameras will be set up at strategic locations and linked to a control room in Dharamgarh police station.

He said the old police station building at Dharamgarh will be used as a police outpost. MLA Mahaosadhi Bag, DIG (South West) Safeen Ahamad and SP B Ganagadhar were present.Earlier, locals of Dharamgarh had resented the administration’s proposal to shift the local police station to Indravati Colony, which is 5 km away from the town.

Members of Dharamgarh Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, to Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh urging him not to shift the police station considering Dharamgarh’s population and security concerns. The town is located close to Chhattisgarh border.