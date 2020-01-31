Conclave on public health, nutrition

ROURKELA: A two-day conclave on ‘Public Health and Nutrition: Enriching the Cycle of Research, Public Policy and Practice’ kicked off at the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) here on Thursday.Research findings and best practices in the field of Public Health, Nutrition and Food Security will be shared at the conclave which is being held under the aegis of Department of Humanities and Social Sciences in collaboration with UNICEF and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.Former Director of National Institute of Medical Statistics Prof Arvind Pandey attended the inaugural function as the chief guest.
