Drug peddler arrested in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly selling brown sugar in Baramunda area here. Acting on a tip-off, the agency sleuths conducted a raid and nabbed Sheik Mustakin, a resident of Aradabazaar in Balasore district. They also seized 22 gram brown sugar from his possession.

Mustakin was produced before a court here on Thursday, a STF officer said. In the last 22 days, STF has conducted raids in Puri, Pipili, Khurda, Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal and Angul to check illegal drugs trade and registered nine cases. The agency has arrested 20 persons, seized 840 gram brown sugar, 326.45 gram opium, `13.21 lakh cash, eight motorcycles, one car and other incriminating documents during the period.