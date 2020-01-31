Expert team surveys Samaleswari shrine

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: AN expert committee visited Samaleswari temple on Thursday to conduct a preliminary survey for preparation of a master plan for the temple’s development.The three-member committee led by Managing Director of Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC) Jaya Krishna Das visited the areas adjoining the temple and held discussions with the district administration officials.

Das said they would seek suggestions from the district administration and Samaleswari Temple Trust Board for preparing the master plan.On January 21, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the temple and announced its development and beautification along with facilities for tourists and devotees.

The 16th century shrine is the abode of Goddess Samaleswari, the presiding deity of undivided Sambalpur district. It was constructed by Balram Dev, first Chouhan king of Sambalpur. The temple attracts devotees from across the State besides neighbouring Chhattisgarh.