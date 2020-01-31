Home States Odisha

Family held for ganja trade in Odisha

Drug Task Force and Nayapalli police on Thursday intercepted a couple and their son in Jaydev Vihar area and recovered 33.380 kg ganja. 

Published: 31st January 2020 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Drug Task Force and Nayapalli police on Thursday intercepted a couple and their son in Jaydev Vihar area and recovered 33.380 kg ganja. They are Satya Narayan Digal, Padma and their son Clinton. All are natives of Tikabali in Kandhamal district. Police searched their car and recovered the contraband stashed inside the door panels of the vehicle.The couple and their 20-year-old son had come to the city to deliver the contraband to a person hailing from other part of the State. Police also seized the car and two mobile phones from their possession.

TAGS
Odisha
