FIR against Anubhav over payment default  

KENDRAPARA: A flex banner maker on Thursday lodged an FIR against actor-turned Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty with police over non-payment of his dues amounting to Rs 11 Lakh.In his complaint, owner of Baladevjew Ad-media Sruti Ranjan Swain of Garapur village stated that he had supplied flex banners worth Rs 32.56 lakh to BJD candidate Anubhav during the General Elections last year. He received Rs 20.55 lakh from the MP a few months back. Later, Anubhav paid Rs 55,000 in his bank account. However, the rest amount of Rs 11.45 lakh is yet to be paid to him though the BJD leader had promised to clear all his dues several times in the past.

On the other hand, Anubhav refuted the allegation and said he has paid his poll-related expenses in full.“The police complaint is a malicious attempt against me. I have paid all my poll-related expenses in full and the same has been reflected and duly filed by me with the EC,” a statement by the MP said.Kendrapara Sadar IIC Pramod Mallick said on the basis of the complaint, police have started investigation into the matter.

Last year, police had filed a case against Anubhav under Sections 341, 323, 294 and 506 of the IPC for abusing a journalist of a private TV channel when the latter was trying to interview him.

Anubhav was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kendrapara after defeating BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda.