First suspected coronavirus case in Odisha has health dept in a tizzy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Friday reported the first suspected case of novel coronavirus as a medical student, who recently returned from China, presented himself before the health officials at Kandhamal on Friday for tests after he developed certain symptoms.

The 21-year-old from Phulbani town studies MBBS at Southwest Medical University in Luzhou City of Sichuan Province. He had returned from China on January 11. He was not screened at the airport as it started only after January 20. He has been moved to an isolation ward.

"He reported at the District Headquarters Hospital in Kandhamal after he developed symptoms such as cough, sneezing and headache. He self-declared his travel history and requested the Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) for tests," said his father, a pharmacist.

Interestingly, the first case itself has exposed the preparedness of the health administration as the officials have not yet collected his blood and swab samples. This is because the District Headquarters Hospital in Kandhamal does not have kits for the specialised tests. Though Odisha has sought 100 kits from the Centre, those are yet to reach the state.

Kandhamal CDM&PHO Dr Rajyashree Patnaik said the medical student has been kept in an isolation ward. "He developed symptoms three days ago. We have not yet collected blood samples as it requires special kits. We are planning to shift him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for the tests," she said.

Asked why is he being referred to SCB MCH and not MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur which is closer to Kandhamal, the CDM&PHO said Cuttack hospital is well-prepared as Berhampur's was declared a nodal centre just a day ago.

"Though nothing is confirmed yet and the symptoms appear to be that of common cold, we can not take any chance," she said.

As per the health department decision, the blood samples will be initially sent to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) from where it will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for tests.

Director (Public Health) Dr Ajit Mohanty said the CDM&PHO has been asked to verify his travel history from his passport and shift the patient to SCB MCH as soon as possible. "There is no reason to panic. Since SCB is our apex health institution, we have advised to shift him to that hospital so that the patient will be under close watch," he added.

While only one case in Kerala has been confirmed so far, five other suspected cases from other parts of the country tested negative. Odisha has intensified screening of passengers returning from China directly or indirectly, at the airports in Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda.

Two persons who returned from China recently have been advised to remain at home isolation as they didn't show any symptoms.