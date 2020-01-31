Govt reduces rice target 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Less than half of the registered farmers have been able to sell their paddy in first phase of the ongoing procurement process in Sundargarh district.Against the first phase target of 11,82,352 quintal paddy, 10,45,032 quintal has been procured so far from 17,299 of the 37,173 registered farmers. Even as the first phase procurement will end in a week’s time, a large number of farmers are waiting at several LAMPSs (Large And Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies, for getting tokens to sell their stock.

On the other hand, the State Government has lowered the target for second phase procurement compared to paddy yield. Sundargarh Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS), Jerome Kerketta said the Government recently approved second phase procurement target of 25,000 tonnes rice.Sundargarh Civil Supplies Officer (CSO) BC Mangraj said together with the first phase target of 80,400 tonnes rice, the district has approval to procure 1,05,400 tonnes rice which is equivalent to about 15,50,000 quintal paddy. The CSO, however, refused to comment on why the second phase target was reduced this year.

Sources said the district administration had sought approval for purchase of 56,000 tonnes rice in the second phase in view of availability of surplus paddy with farmers. They pointed out that compared to procurement of 16.90 lakh quintal paddy in 2019, this year it is less by 1,40,000 quintal.As many as 19,874 registered farmers are yet to sell their surplus paddy. While procurement had started on November 25, it picked up pace after December 15.

MLA threatens stir over procurement

Malkangiri: Local MLA Aditya Madhi has threatened to hit the streets along with farmers of the district if paddy bags in different mandis are not lifted by millers by February 7. Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, he said thousands of paddy bags are lying unattended in mandis across the district with the millers not lifting them. Due to delay in lifting of the stocks, farmers have not been paid yet as a result of which, they are not able to begin work for rabi season. Blaming the token system introduced by State Government last year, he said tokens are not generated on time.