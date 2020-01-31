Home States Odisha

HC sets two-month deadline for Odisha government

Published: 31st January 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has set a two-month deadline for the State Government to take a decision on a representation challenging the legality of a purchase order issued in favour of a private company for procurement of sanitary napkins under Khusi scheme. The representation submitted by Kedarnath Sahoo of Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district has been pending with the Commissioner-cum-Secretary Health and Family Welfare department since November 5 last year. Sahoo had filed a PIL on November 28, 2019 when there was no response to his representation. 

On December 2, 2019, the High Court had disposed of the petition with an order directing the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to consider and dispose of the representation within six weeks. However, Sahoo had filed a fresh petition on January 9 after the Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd issued the purchase order on December 27, 2019 without complying with the HC direction to take a decision on the representation.

Sahoo had sought intervention of the HC alleging that the Rs 21 crore purchase order had caused extra expenditure of over Rs 5 crore as sanitary napkin was procured at Rs 2.3 per piece against previous rate of Rs 1.7 per piece. Responding to it, Justice KR Mohapatra in his January 22 order said, “Taking into consideration the innocuous nature of prayer made by the petitioner, this Court without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case disposes of this writ petition with a direction to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, to consider the representation of the petitioner and take a decision on the same by passing a reasoned order, as expeditiously as possible preferably within a period of two months from the date of production of certified copy of this order, if the same is still pending.”

Under the scheme, free sanitary pads are being provided to around 17.25 lakh girl students from Class VI to XII of Government and non-Government aided schools. Launched in February 2018, the scheme is being implemented by the Health and Family Welfare department in the State wherein every month, each girl gets 18 sanitary napkins for free. 

