Houses damaged in whirlwind

By Express News Service

PURI: Several thatched houses were damaged and branches of trees broken in a gale that hit some Astranga and Kakatpur blocks on Thursday.While in the morning, rain and whirlwind hit Jhadling village of Astaranga damaging houses and uprooting trees, Othaka, Kundhei, Sarenga and Jaiswarpada gram panchayats were affected by gale in the evening.

At least 500 students, their parents and teachers had a narrow escape when the gale hit the school at Sarenga village while annual day celebrations were underway. They rushed inside the school building and took shelter.The gale continued for five minutes. As power supply in both the blocks was disrupted, exact damage could not be ascertained.Puri also witnessed light rainfall.