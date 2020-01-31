Home States Odisha

IIC and SI placed under suspension

DGP Abhay on Thursday placed Kankadahada IIC Pramod Kumar Lenka under suspension for gross misconduct and indiscipline.

Published: 31st January 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 11:04 AM

Odisha DGP Abhay

Odisha DGP Abhay (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL/ANGUL : DGP Abhay on Thursday placed Kankadahada IIC Pramod Kumar Lenka under suspension for gross misconduct and indiscipline. He will remain under disciplinary control of IG of police, NCR, Talcher.Sources said the action on Lenka was taken after he did not register the complaint of one Babita Kabi for about one month and harassed the woman and her relative in the police station. Babita had complained that she was abused and attacked physically by her neighbour.

The woman and her husband had also met SP Anupama James alleging inaction by the IIC.Similarly, Angul SP Jagamohan Meena suspended Sub-Inspector Arakhita Sethi for dereliction of duty on Wednesday. Sethi, who is posted in Angul police station, will remain under the disciplinary control of Reserve Inspector, Angul during the period of his suspension.

Acting on a tip off, Angul police raided the residence of notorious criminal Satyajit Pradhan at Lingrajodi and seized three pistols and ammunition from the house. Pradhan was arrested under various Sections of the Arms Act. However, the criminal managed to obtain bail from the court on the day.During investigation, it was found that Sethi deliberately manipulated the documents to facilitate Pradhan obtain bail.

