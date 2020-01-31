Maoist gives up arms in Odisha  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A Maoist cadre Poga Surin alias Suman, who had quit the outlawed CPI(Maoist) outfit in January 2019, surrendered before the Rourkela SP K Shiva Subramani and officers of the 19th Battalion of CRPF on Thursday.Surin was an armed cadre in the Sambalpur-Deogarh-Sundargarh Division of the outfit led by Maoist leader Anmol Hembram.

The SP said being motivated by a militia commander, Surin had joined the Maoist group of Misir Besra in Jharkhand during 2013-14, but returned to his village Sonapi in Jharkhand in 2015 on the plea of looking after his elderly parents. During that period, he worked at private factories in Raigarh and Tatanagar.Surin again returned to the Maoist fold in March 2018 after being motivated by a Maoist group camping near his village.

He was involved in a exchange of fire in June 2018 under Lahunipara police limits of Rourkela police district and in another firing incident in Deogarh district. Police claimed that frustrated with the Maoist ideology, he left the outfit in January last year and finally

surrendered.