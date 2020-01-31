Home States Odisha

Met predicts rains in Odisha

India Meteorological Department on Thursday said light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely occur at one or two places over 13 districts on Saturday.

A cloudy sky

For representational purposes (File Photo | Suryarshi Mitra/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India Meteorological Department on Thursday said light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely occur at one or two places over 13 districts on Saturday. The districts likely to receive rain are Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Khurda, Puri,Nayagarh, Cuttack, Angul, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Similar weather condition is expected to occur at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Sunday.
“Rainfall occurred at a few places over north Odisha and south coastal region and at one or two places over the districts in south interior parts on Wednesday and Thursday under the influence of a north-south trough running from sub-Himalayan West Bengal to coastal Andhra Pradesh across interior Odisha,” said Scientist, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Umasankar Das.

However, the rainfall activity from Saturday will occur as the easterly winds are picking up pace over the State, he added.Met office said minimum temperature (night temperature) will likely drop by 3 degree Celsius to 5 degree in the districts of interior Odisha and by 2 degree to 3 degrees in the districts in the coastal region on Thursday and Friday but will again rise.

