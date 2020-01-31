Monograph on Bapu as a journalist 

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal paid tribute to the Father of the Nation by releasing a monograph in Odia language titled ‘Mahatma Gandhi: Sambadika O Sampadaka,’ on the occasion of his 72nd death anniversary on Thursday. The monograph is a compilation of 26 articles on Mahatma Gandhi’s life as a journalist and editor.

The articles are written by eminent personalities Tushar Arun Gandhi, great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Snehasis Sur, a senior journalist in Doordarshan, Kolkata, Ramachandra Guha, historian and others. The monograph has been edited by the Regional Director of IIMC-Dhenkanal, Professor Mrinal Chatterjee, and Snehasis Sur.

It was first published in English. Assistant Professor of IIMC-Dhenkanal, Dr Jyoti Prakash Mohapatra, said, “The book highlights Gandhi’s unique style of journalistic writings, how he could communicate with masses without mass media, significant qualities of journalism and best communication strate gies that Gandhi practised.”