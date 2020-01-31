Odisha government to screen people in 3 km radius of bird flu infected zone

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government on Thursday decided to conduct health check-up of people residing in three km radius of bird flu infected zone as a precautionary measure. People suffering symptoms like cold, fever and cough will be screened twice a week in the next fortnight.The decision was taken after a review meeting with a three-member Central team here on Thursday. The team visited avian influenza infected areas in and around OUAT campus and supervised arrangements made by the public health administration to prevent spread of bird flu.

The Central team comprising Director (Public Health) of All India Institute of Hygiene Dr Alok Vajpayee, Assistant Professor of New Delhi-based Lady Hardinge Medical College Dr Anshuman Srivastav and ICMR scientist Debdutta Bhattacharya will camp here for 10 days to monitor the situation.

Director (Public Health) Dr Ajit Mohanty said mobile medical teams will examine the health of people residing in the infected zone. “It has also been decided to collect blood samples of birds in 10 km radius of the OUAT farm where one sample tested positive for H5N1 virus. All possible steps have been taken to keep human habitations away from infection,” he said.

Meanwhile, culling of poultry birds and disinfection of the areas within one km of the epicentre of infection - Poultry Breeding and Research Farm of OUAT - continued for the third consecutive day as a measure for containment of avian influenza.

Seven rapid response teams were engaged for sanitation and disinfection work. The teams also carried out culling and disposal of poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed without payment of any compensation to the owners in the infected zone. The operation will also continue on Friday for intensive surveillance.

Coronavirus surveillance
Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare department also stepped up surveillance for coronavirus. Officials confirmed that no symptom of the virus was found in two persons who had arrived here on Wednesday from China via Kuala Lumpur. “They informed about their travel history through self-declaration after landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here. After counselling they have been advised to remain in home isolation. A team of doctors is in contact with them and their health will be examined after 14 days to check for symptoms,” said Director (Public Health) Dr Ajit Mohanty after a video conference with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan.

