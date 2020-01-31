Home States Odisha

Rs 1 crore pollution fine on six Paradip industries

Following investigation into the allegations, the pollution control board imposed fines on the erring industries and hotels, said OSPCB Regional Officer Ramesh Chandra Ekka.

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has imposed a fine of `1 crore each on six industries and `25 lakh each on five hotels in Paradip for polluting air and releasing industrial effluent into water bodies.With hotels and industries mushrooming in and around Paradip, the town is witnessing a rising level of both air and water pollution. The air is heavy with dust particles due to transportation of ore and minerals and locals have been alleging that most of the industries and hotels discharge untreated sewage into water bodies. Several complaints have been filed with the National Green Tribunal in the past. 

Following investigation into the allegations, the pollution control board imposed fines on the erring industries and hotels, said OSPCB Regional Officer Ramesh Chandra Ekka. The Paradip Port Trust, Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL), IFFCO, IOCL, Goa Carbon and ABN Beverages Ltd were on Wednesday asked to deposit a fine of `1 crore each within a week failing which, legal action will be initiated against them, Ekka informed.

Similarly, hotels like Empires, Golden Anchor, Aristocrat, Nandighosa and Paradeep International have been asked to deposit `25 lakh each with the OSPCB within a week for violating pollution norms.In 2017, the Central Pollution Control Board had entrusted the task of preparing a Comprehensive Environmental Pollution Index (CEPI) for the town to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

A survey to assess composite measurement of air and water pollution and land degradation found the level of pollution to be 69.6, an index that shows the area borders on being a critically polluted zone. The CEPI for critically polluted zone stands at 70. Subsequently, a district-level environmental committee of Severely Polluted Area (SPA) was formed by the district administration last year to prepare an action plan for combating pollution.

