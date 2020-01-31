Samal Island to be Chilika’s new tourism gateway

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government has decided to develop Samal Island, a two sq km sandy landmass in Chilika lagoon, as a high-end tourist destination.With the State experimenting with innovative tourism products, it has now set its sight on beautiful islets in the 1100 sq km brackish water lagoon where it plans to build low impact tourism project with top-end facilities.

Located nearly 5 km from the National Highway along Pathara-Khalikote stretch and surrounded by water from three sides, Samal Island is seen as a gateway to Chilika for both domestic and foreign tourists.

According to sources, the island will be developed as a jetty lounge project with theme-based properties and linked to mainland through a well-designed four-lane road. The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) Limited has been asked to prepare a detailed project report.

A high-level team comprising Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, Finance Secretary Ashok Meena, Works Secretary Krishan Kumar, Tourism Director Sachin Jadhav and senior officials from Forest department and Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation visited the island for a survey on Thursday.

“The Government plans to create top facilities at the island which will be sustainable with low carbon footprint. The infrastructure will be created keeping in mind the coastal zone regulation norms. It will be developed as a destination tourism product and gateway to Chilika,” said an official.While Samal Island would have key tourist amenities, visitors would be able to use speed boats to visit both Honeymoon and Breakfast islands besides exploring the lagoon which is winter home for over a million birds as well as an Irrawaddy dolphin.

The island is expected to give a major push to tourism around Chilika as it would create a circuit with Puri, Konark and Bhubaneswar where big ticket redevelopment is underway around Jagannath Temple, Sun Temple and Lingaraj Temple. The Government is already preparing a master-plan for Satpada.“We are planning to have a chain of world-class properties in different regions of Odisha so that tourists can have a clear set of options in different brackets.

Tourism is moving away from traditional things and becoming more experience-based. We are already into it. Differences will be felt in next couple of years,” the official added.Once the DPR is ready, the State Government will have special budgetary provision for the project. It would also work on necessary environmental clearances required for the project.