Sambalpur’s 3rd industrial hub at Kilasama 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to promote entrepreneurship, the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) will develop another industrial estate at Kilasama in Sambalpur Sadar sub-division.

Divisional Head of Idco, Sambalpur Sanjib Kumar Panda said new industrial zone will be developed over 22 acre of land located along Biju Expressway. The land has already been identified on both sides of the Expressway.

The site for the proposed Kilasama Industrial Estate is located along Sambalpur-Rourkela highway which is a part of Biju Expressway. It is situated around 18 km from Sambalpur city. Besides, the site is near Rengali which is known as the industrial hub of the district. “We have already applied to the district administration for the land. Idco would deposit the requisite money to get possession of the land soon,” he said.

Panda further informed that a water park will be developed over eight acre while different industrial units will be set up over 14 acre. The land will be allotted to eligible entrepreneurs. Official sources said apart from the water park, at least 30 industrial units could be accommodated in Kilasama Industrial Estate which will be the third such hub of Idco in Sambalpur. Currently, Idco is developing the second industrial estate at Basantpur on the outskirts of Sambalpur city over 50 acre of land. Prior to this, Idco had developed Sambalpur Industrial Estate at Baraipali over 19.683 acre. This estate houses 34 industrial units including food processing and printing industries.