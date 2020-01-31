Space crunch renders Sakhi helpless

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: One-stop centre ‘Sakhi’, which is functioning in the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here, has failed in its objective to assist women and children affected by violence and harassment due to lack of adequate space and own building. The centre was opened at the DHH last year. However, it has not been able to provide the desired benefits as there are not enough rooms to accommodate victims for counselling. Besides, many people are unaware about the existence of the centre due to failure of the administration to spread awareness.

As per norms, a minimum of 1,200 sq ft area is required for a Sakhi centre. But the one at the DHH is running from a staff room. Though there is provision to accommodate affected women for at least five days for counselling and other medical facilities, the centre has insufficient rooms to house the victims.

While hundreds of women and girls are falling prey to violence on a daily basis, only a few are being able to avail assistance from the centre. Last month, a total of six women availed the services of Sakhi. Only three women approached the centre in the current month.

Sources said the district administration had identified land at Deuligrameswer under Jagatsinghpur Municipality for construction of the Sakhi centre. However, locals refused to hand over the land which was being used for grazing cattle and as playground. Moreover, it was decided to spend `50 lakh on construction of the centre’s building. But till date, the Women and Child Development department has allocated only `25 lakh to the Works department.

Executive Engineer, Works Nimain Dash said since land is yet to be acquired, construction of Sakhi building has been delayed. “The `25 lakh fund sanctioned by Women and Child Development department is lying idle with us,” he said.District Social Security Officer Swarna Manjari Nayak said once the dispute over land is resolved, construction work will start and the Sakhi centre shifted to its own building.