Speeding truck mows down jumbo calf, injures tusker in Odisha

DHENKANAL: An elephant calf was killed and another tusker injured after being hit by a speeding truck on National Highway-55 near Podapada under Gadasila forest section here early on Thursday morning.

The mishap took place at about 5.30 am when a herd of elephants was crossing the NH. The injured tusker ran away into the forest after being hit by the truck. Forest officials said the tusker is yet to be traced.

Locals alleged that though elephants usually cross the highway through this route, there isn’t any underpass here and no Forest official are seen at the spot to guide the herds. They said 26 elephants in three herds were seen crossing Rengali right canal on Wednesday night. Priest of Podapada temple said he saw a herd of seven to eight elephants near the village early in the morning. “Three elephants were crossing the highway when the speeding truck hit them.

While the tusker was hit first and managed to escape, the calf came under the wheels of the truck. It died on the spot. Driver and helper of the truck fled immediately after the incident,” said an eyewitness. Following the mishap, movement of vehicular traffic was disrupted on Dhenkanal-Angul-Sambalpur highway as several vehicles remained stranded on both sides as hundreds of people gathered at the spot. On being informed, Angul RCCF Pradeep Raj Karat, ACF Subrat Patra and Dhenkanal DFO BP Acharya rushed to the spot. Acharya said a broken tusk has been recovered from the mishap site. “Efforts are being made to arrest the driver and helper of the truck and further investigation is on,” he said.

He admitted that some beats, sections and ranges need to be reorganised in Dhenkanal Division to effectively monitor the movement of elephants and prevent such mishaps from happening in future.

Though the spot is nearer to Hindol forest range, it comes under Gadasila section that is about 12 km away.

elephants crushed under the wheels

August, 2019

Three elephants were killed when a bus hit the animals on National Highway 20 in Keonjhar district in August, 2019. The mishap took place when a herd of three female elephants was crossing the highway near Balijodi under Ghatagaon forest range at about 2 am.

February, 2019

A female elephant had died after being hit by a goods train in Dhenkanal district in February, 2019. A herd of elephants was crossing the railway line at Barada level crossing under Sadar forest range when the incident took place.

June, 2019

A female elephant had died after being hit by a freight train near Kaunripal under Sadar forest range in Dhenkanal district in June, 2019. A herd of elephants was crossing the railway track when the goods train hit the female elephant leading to the pachyderm’s death.