Home States Odisha

Tehsildar, driver injured in sand mafia attack 

In a brazen attack on the administration, sand smugglers on Wednesday night assaulted in-charge tehsildar of Saraskana and his driver during an inspection visit at Jharpokharia. 

Published: 31st January 2020 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  In a brazen attack on the administration, sand smugglers on Wednesday night assaulted in-charge tehsildar of Saraskana and his driver during an inspection visit at Jharpokharia. Both tehsildar Mahini Kumar Naik and driver Sumanya Sahu have been injured in the attack. The sand smugglers also vandalised the officer’s vehicle. Sources said on being informed about illegal sand lifting on the river bed of Subarnarekha at around 10.30 pm, Naik hired a car and rushed to the spot. On reaching the river bed, Naik found that sand was being loaded in a tractor. When the smugglers saw the official, they fled the place.

Naik gave the tractor a chase in his car. However, he lost the sand-laden vehicle in the darkness after it turned towards Khadisole. Naik then asked Sahu to turn back to Pandura village. Suddenly, seven persons on four bikes appeared on the road and blocked it by parking their vehicles in front of the car. They then dragged Naik out and assaulted him. Driver Sahu was also not spared. The miscreants smashed the car’s glasses before fleeing the spot. Naik said he was not able to see the faces of the miscreants as they were wearing helmets.

Naik and Sahu sustained injuries in the attack and were admitted to Bangriposi hospital. On Thursday, the officer lodged a complaint with Jharpokharia police.Jharpokharia IIC Sudarshan Gongei said an FIR was registered under Sections 323, 294, 506, 353, 149 of the IPC along with Section 3 of the SC/ST Act. Police have started investigation and a search for the miscreants is on.  Sources said illegal sand mining has become rampant on Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga river beds with police and revenue officials doing little to check it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp