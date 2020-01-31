Tehsildar, driver injured in sand mafia attack 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a brazen attack on the administration, sand smugglers on Wednesday night assaulted in-charge tehsildar of Saraskana and his driver during an inspection visit at Jharpokharia. Both tehsildar Mahini Kumar Naik and driver Sumanya Sahu have been injured in the attack. The sand smugglers also vandalised the officer’s vehicle. Sources said on being informed about illegal sand lifting on the river bed of Subarnarekha at around 10.30 pm, Naik hired a car and rushed to the spot. On reaching the river bed, Naik found that sand was being loaded in a tractor. When the smugglers saw the official, they fled the place.

Naik gave the tractor a chase in his car. However, he lost the sand-laden vehicle in the darkness after it turned towards Khadisole. Naik then asked Sahu to turn back to Pandura village. Suddenly, seven persons on four bikes appeared on the road and blocked it by parking their vehicles in front of the car. They then dragged Naik out and assaulted him. Driver Sahu was also not spared. The miscreants smashed the car’s glasses before fleeing the spot. Naik said he was not able to see the faces of the miscreants as they were wearing helmets.

Naik and Sahu sustained injuries in the attack and were admitted to Bangriposi hospital. On Thursday, the officer lodged a complaint with Jharpokharia police.Jharpokharia IIC Sudarshan Gongei said an FIR was registered under Sections 323, 294, 506, 353, 149 of the IPC along with Section 3 of the SC/ST Act. Police have started investigation and a search for the miscreants is on. Sources said illegal sand mining has become rampant on Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga river beds with police and revenue officials doing little to check it.