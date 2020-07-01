41-year-old woman ends her life at temporary medical centre in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A 41-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree on the premises of Jairampur Temporary Medical Centre (TMC) under Bhograi block here on Tuesday.

The deceased Aratirani Bhola belonged to the same village and allegedly took her own life. It is speculated that Aratirani was depressed after getting to know of her husband’s alleged extra-marital affair.

Other inmates said she did not display any unusual behaviour while talking to family members and also participated in yoga and other activities in the TMC regularly.

They blamed lapses on part of sarpanch Deeptirani Mishra and security personnel.

“Had the security guards been vigilant, this incident would not have occured,” they said.

Aratirani was under quarantine after returning to the State on June 20. She used to work at a factory in Hyderabad since four years and came home once in a while.

Police said in her absence, her husband Rabindra Bhola allegedly developed intimacy with another woman of the village.

“Rabindra had started living with the other woman. Moreover, the sarpanch denied Aratirani the permission to go home to attend a relative’s engagement ceremony. Either or both of these developments could have triggered this extreme step,” said Bhograi IIC Narendra Das.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)