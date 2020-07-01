STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bahuda Yatra today, Puri shut down till July 2

All the rituals and chariot pulling will be conducted by the servitors who have been tested for Covid-19 and found negative.

Published: 01st July 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chariots of the Trinity at Nakachanadwar in front of Gundicha temple on Tuesday

Chariots of the Trinity at Nakachanadwar in front of Gundicha temple on Tuesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: The Trinity’s nine-day sojourn at their aunt’s place has come to an end. Like Rath Yatra, the return journey of the deities will be conducted sans devotees amid shutdown in the pilgrim town on Wednesday.

Over 5,000 persons including 3,000 servitors, police personnel and journalists, who had participated in the Rath Yatra on July 23, were tested for Covid- 19.

While no servitor has been found infected in the repeat test, one policeman had tested positive.

The district administration has imposed curfew in the town from 10 pm on Tuesday till 10 pm on Tuesday.

While elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the festival, 70 platoons of police force and 400 officers will be deployed to ensure security.

All roads leading to Puri have already been sealed and residents warned not to throng Bada Danda (Grand Road), said ADG Soumendra Priyadarshi.

Collector Balwant Singh too urged people not to enter the town or leave it during the shutdown. Meanwhile, in a meeting of the Chhatisha Nijog and temple administration, the timings of rituals for Bahuda Yatra, Sunabesha, Adharpana and Niladri Bije were finalised.

On the day of Bahuda Yatra, the Pahandi would begin by 8 am after observance of daily rituals and offering of Gopal Bhog to the deities.

The Chhera Pahanra ritual would be performed by 10.30 am, followed by pulling of the chariots at 12 noon. After arrival of chariots at Simhadwar, Sunabesha (golden attire) of the deities would be conducted on Thursday.

On Friday, Adharpana would be offered to the Trinity and it will be followed by Niladri Bije (homecoming) of the deities on Saturday.

The deities would remain in the chariots for three nights and a day.

Chhattisha Nijog chief Janardan Pattajoshi Mahapatra, members of other nijogs, Collector and SP participated in the meeting presided over by chief administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Krishan Kumar.

