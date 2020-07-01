Contact tracing proves tough for these Odisha police stations as many cops contract COVID-19

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Badamba police station and Athagarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) who have been tested positive for Covid-19, are suspected to have contracted it first, before others were infected in the last one week.

While six police personnel including Athagarh SDPO, his driver, two sub-inspectors (SIs) and two assistant subinspectors (ASIs) of Badamba police station were tested positive on Monday, three more police personnel have been found infected with coronavirus on Tuesday taking the total tally in Cuttack’s rural police to 10.

The three new patients include a constable and two Armed Police Reserve (APR) personnel of Badamba police station.

Besides, a driver and a data entry operator engaged in the police station have been infected after coming in contact with the inspector, informed Cuttack SP (Rural) incharge PK Jena.

Similarly, a 3-year-old boy was infected after coming in contact with his mother who is working as SI at Badamba police station and was detected positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

A local reporter too has been infected after coming in contact with the IIC. Health officials said it is becoming difficult to trace the contacts of the IIC who is suspected to have visited several areas and come in contact with many persons.

Over 150 persons have come in contact with the infected police inspector. So far, swab samples from 141 persons have been collected and sent for test.

Sources in the Badamba upgraded CHC said the officer is suspected to have visited three medicine stores, five patholabs, two salons, one eatery and a tea stall in Badamba town.

Similarly, the infected Athagarh SDPO is said to have visited several shops in Athagarh town and come in contact with many persons including the personnel of Athagarh, Tigiria, Badamba, Kanpur and Narasinghpur police stations, Maniabandha and Jodumu police outposts and general public in the localities.

Basing on the reports of the health officials, the district administration on Tuesday declared Athagarh town comprising 18 wards of Athagarh NAC as a containment zone from Tuesday 2 pm to Friday 3 am.

“Containment zone was declared for contact tracing of the two positive patients. It is necessary for restricting movement of people in the area for the purpose”, the district administration notification read.

Meanwhile, tracing contacts of the police inspector and his wife in CDA Sector 9 is turning out to be an arduos task for the health officials. Both the patients are said to have come in contact with many other persons in the locality. Swab samples of 72 persons were collected by health officials on Tuesday while contact tracing of the police officer, his wife, six patients of Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer and one from Ranihat is underway. A private clinic in CDA has also been sealed after it was found out that the infected police office and his wife visited it.

INFECTION FEAR