Counter sale of liquor from July 1 across Odisha

The retailers have been asked to erect barricades, if necessary to prevent overcrowding and engage more manpower to ensure social distancing.

Standalone liquor shops

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday announced that licensed OFF and ON liquor shops can sell IMFL across the counter from July 1.

A notification issued by the Excise department said in exercise of the powers conferred by section 93 of the Odisha Excise Act 2008, the Government allows counter sale of FMFL/IMFL/Wine/Beer/RTD in the licensed IMFL ‘OFF’ and ‘ON’ shops in addition to home delivery of these items from July 1.

The opening hours of liquor shops have been rescheduled from 7 am to 6 pm to avoid evening crowd. Besides the ON shops have been allowed to operate as OFF shops for counter sale.

This will increase the number of outlets selling liquor and help in checking overcrowding. ON shop licensees will have to follow MRP and other norms applicable for OFF shops.

However, in order to regulate crowd at the shops, an online system for generation of e-token for slot booking has been developed by Odisha State Beverages Corporation (OSBC) with the help of the NIC to take prior appointment to visit the shops.

The notification said retailers have to ensure that consumers take prior appointment to visit their premises with e-token to avoid overcrowding.

The e-token will be available on OSBC portal under the link e-token for slot booking. The retailers have been asked to erect barricades, if necessary to prevent overcrowding and engage more manpower to ensure social distancing.

Besides, they have to ensure that their staff use face masks on duty. The shop-owners have been directed not to entertain customers not using face mask or violating social distancing norm.

They have to carry out sanitisation of the shop premises frequently, the order stated. Local police and excise staff have been asked to remain watchful. Besides, collectors have been authorised to close the shops in case of violation of safety provisions.

