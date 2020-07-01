Covid scare for Jagatsinghpur municipal staff as watchman's son tests COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Panic gripped employees of Jagatsinghpur Municipality after the office watchman’s son tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The watchman’s son returned from Maharashtra on June 25 in a private vehicle and got down at Gandhi Chowk on Cuttack-Nuagaon highway.

His father took him home at Manapur village under Punanag panchayat where he stayed with family members for a day.

The next day, he was taken the local temporary medical centre where he stayed for 14 days. His swab sample was collected on June 27 and he was found positive on the day.

During this period, the watchman came in contact with employees of the municipality.

Executive Officer of the municipality Bimal Lenka said swab samples of the watchman’s four-member family have been collected and sent for test.