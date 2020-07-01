STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Digital classes in Plus II soon for CHSE students

An alternative academic calendar will be prepared by the CHSE in line with the alternative academic calendar of NCERT for online education of Plus II students.

online classes, teachers, digital classroom

A teacher taked online class for school students (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education department has initiated process to introduce digital learning for Plus II students.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has asked teachers to prepare video recordings of four subjects of Science stream; accountancy, business mathematics and statistics of Commerce stream; and political science, economics and history of Arts stream for the purpose.

Topic wise capsules will be made out of these videos which would be broadcasted on different platforms including Doordarshan.

Principals of the higher secondary schools have been instructed to follow the online mode of study in addition to the existing mode.

They will also have to form Whatsapp groups for sharing of e-learning materials.

