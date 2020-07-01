STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Night curfew eased across Odisha; weekend shutdown to continue in 10 districts

Night curfew across Odisha has been eased by two hours and will now be effective from 9 pm to 5 am instead of 7 pm to 5 am earlier.

Published: 01st July 2020 12:35 AM

lockdown, shutdown, coronavirus

A vendor gurading his fruit carts near Rajmahal square during shutdown in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to strike a balance between life and livelihood, the Odisha Government on Tuesday announced guidelines for 'Unlock 2' by relaxing night curfew hours across the State but continued with the weekend shutdown in 10 districts in view of the surge in the Covid-19 cases in some areas.

Night curfew across Odisha has been eased by two hours and will now be effective from 9 pm to 5 am instead of 7 pm to 5 am earlier. The entire State has been divided into two zones to focus on areas with more positive case load.

Ten districts with more than 50 positive cases have been slotted in Zone 1 while the rest of the 20 districts will be in Zone 2.

Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda have been kept in Zone 1 where weekend shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays will continue in July.

Here is the zone-wise break up of the new guidelines: 

ZONE 1

Local authorities here have been empowered to impose restrictions on intra-district public and private transport, closure of shops and establishments, government and private institutions and movement/assembly of people as deemed appropriate.

All medical establishments including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores and movement ambulance and medical personnel will be allowed to function during the weekend shutdown.

Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators Ola, Uber) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals will be allowed for facilitating movement of passengers.

ZONE 2

All permissible activities have been allowed except during the night curfew period. The quarantine period for returnees to the State will continue to be 14 days.

Strict lockdown restrictions will, however, continue in containment zones.

While religious places will continue to remain closed till July 31, schools, colleges, other educational/training/coaching institutions will not be allowed to open till August 31 for teaching. But, conduct of examinations and evaluation will be permitted.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed.

Besides, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other congregations will not be allowed till July 31. District and municipal administration, police, fire services, telecom services, petrol pumps, print and electronic media, water supply, sanitation and sewage workers will also be allowed.

Service sector industries including IT/ITes, hotel and hospitality units, movement of rail and air transportation will remain open during the shutdown period.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said, hotels and restaurants will be allowed to operate as per the SOPs issued by the Ministry of Tourism. Restaurant service in hotels will be open for in-house guests and home delivery/takeaways only.

However, local authorities will decide on opening of shopping malls with appropriate restrictions. The Chief Secretary said general directives for Covid-19 management including face covering, social distancing will be strictly followed throughout the State. 

