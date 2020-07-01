Odisha records first female fatality due to COVID-19 as two die in Ganjam; toll rises to 25

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state reported its first female fatality due to Covid- 19 on Tuesday, as two women from Ganjam died due to the disease, taking the toll to 25.

Health department officials said a 48-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman, suffering from chronic kidney disease, died due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Of the total deaths, 14 have been reported from Ganjam alone. Officials informed that the Covid tally in the State crossed 7,000 as 206 more individuals tested positive for the virus in the last 24.

While 192 of these cases were related to home quarantine, 14 cases were local. The highest 36 cases were reported from Malkangiri district.

This apart, 28 cases were reported from Jajpur and 18 from Koraput. The number of cases in 14 districts remained in single digit. An NDRF personnel was also tested positive for the virus.

With the new cases, Covid tally of the State jumped to 7,065 which include 1,844 active cases.