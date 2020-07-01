STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha records first female fatality due to COVID-19 as two die in Ganjam; toll rises to 25

Officials informed that the Covid tally in the State crossed 7,000 as 206 more individuals tested positive for the virus in the last 24.

Published: 01st July 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Toll

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state reported its first female fatality due to Covid- 19 on Tuesday, as two women from Ganjam died due to the disease, taking the toll to 25.

Health department officials said a 48-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman, suffering from chronic kidney disease, died due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Of the total deaths, 14 have been reported from Ganjam alone. Officials informed that the Covid tally in the State crossed 7,000 as 206 more individuals tested positive for the virus in the last 24.

While 192 of these cases were related to home quarantine, 14 cases were local. The highest 36 cases were reported from Malkangiri district.

This apart, 28 cases were reported from Jajpur and 18 from Koraput. The number of cases in 14 districts remained in single digit. An NDRF personnel was also tested positive for the virus.

With the new cases, Covid tally of the State jumped to 7,065 which include 1,844 active cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus deaths Odisha coronavirus cases Ganjam
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp