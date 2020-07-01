Sexual assault, abortion on minor: CB team starts probe in Odisha's Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A four-member Crime Branch (CB) team on Tuesday visited Birmitrapur and Raiboga police stations in Sundargarh district as part of investigation into a case involving the sexual assault and abortion of a 13-year-old girl.

The now suspended Birmitrapur IIC AC Majhi and four others are accused of allegedly raping the girl over a period of four months while a government doctor is accused of terminating her pregnancy.

Sundargarh District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) S Jena had registered a case at Raiboga police station against the accused on June 23.

Sources informed the CB team comprising two male and as many female officers collected relevant documents from Raiboga police station and also visited the Birmitrapur police station as part of probe into the matter. While the CB team did not comment on the issue, police sources informed during the course of investigation the team is likely to talk to DCPO, members of the child welfare committee, the victim and her mother.

DGP Abhay on Monday had ordered the CB to take charge of investigation from Raiboga police. He had suspended the Birmitrapur IIC on June 25. Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan had said he had received a report from the CDMO, adding appropriate recommendation would be made against the doctor involved in termination of pregnancy of the victim.